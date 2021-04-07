Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 184,296 shares.The stock last traded at $43.04 and had previously closed at $43.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

