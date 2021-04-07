Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,749 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

