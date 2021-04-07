Sangita Shah Purchases 108,500 Shares of RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) Stock

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) insider Sangita Shah acquired 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £49,910 ($65,207.73).

Shares of LON RAI opened at GBX 45.55 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. RA International Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.14 million and a PE ratio of 11.84.

Get RA International Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from RA International Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. RA International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on RA International Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.