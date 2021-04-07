Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

SAN opened at €84.35 ($99.24) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €80.14 and its 200 day moving average is €81.72.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

