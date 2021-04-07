Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.51

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 4397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

