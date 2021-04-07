SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €133.13 ($156.62).

Shares of SAP traded up €2.12 ($2.49) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €108.90 ($128.12). 3,124,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $129.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €103.99 and its 200-day moving average is €108.48.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

