Sapiens International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,246 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 781% compared to the average volume of 255 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,288. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 425,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

