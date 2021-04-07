Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $7,047.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00783678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.43 or 1.00742490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,727,054,129 coins and its circulating supply is 9,927,054,129 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.