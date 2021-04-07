ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of ScanSource worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ScanSource by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ScanSource by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

