Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.57

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €118.57 ($139.49) and traded as high as €131.42 ($154.61). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €131.40 ($154.59), with a volume of 0 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.57.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

