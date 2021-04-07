Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.