Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Price Up 3.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 8,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 320,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,865,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

