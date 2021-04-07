Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,132,271 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.48% of PagSeguro Digital worth $276,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

