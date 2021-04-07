Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 885,491 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.31% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $421,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of TME opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

