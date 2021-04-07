Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.33% of Union Pacific worth $457,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.