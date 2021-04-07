Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,294,462 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of American Express worth $232,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.