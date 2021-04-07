Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Accenture worth $250,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $281.63 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $163.93 and a twelve month high of $283.05. The company has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

