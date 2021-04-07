Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.89% of Booking worth $809,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,422.00 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,323.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,057.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

