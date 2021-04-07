Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.46 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Alphabet worth $1,458,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 483,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,577,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,209.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,064.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,808.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,177.25 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

