Schroder Investment Management Group Has $280.63 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,415 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of Philip Morris International worth $280,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

