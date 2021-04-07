Schroder Investment Management Group Has $332.61 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,686 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.33% of 3M worth $332,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

3M stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $196.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

