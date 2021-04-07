Schroder Investment Management Group Has $513.12 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,993 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155,867 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Adobe worth $513,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

ADBE stock opened at $491.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.30 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

