Schroder Investment Management Group Has $592.82 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $592,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.60 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.70 and a twelve month high of $408.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

