Schroder Investment Management Group Has $711.42 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of The Procter & Gamble worth $711,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

