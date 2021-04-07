Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 681,257 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares during the period. Yum China comprises 1.3% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.02% of Yum China worth $915,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

