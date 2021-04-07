Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $352,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 768,468 shares of company stock worth $254,295,843. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $369.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.