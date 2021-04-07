Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.38% of Activision Blizzard worth $269,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

