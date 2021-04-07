Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,656,761 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,955,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,656,761 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $256,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

