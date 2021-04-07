Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 261,773 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261,773 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.33% of Intuit worth $326,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.02 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.60 and its 200 day moving average is $364.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

