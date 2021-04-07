Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,572 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Schrödinger worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,245.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $14,009,353.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock valued at $111,671,508.

Schrödinger stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.