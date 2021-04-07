Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.00. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.