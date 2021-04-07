Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

