Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. 26,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,853. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

