Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan Purchases 3,000 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SAIC stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,586,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

