Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.92. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

