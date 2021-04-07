Science Group (LON:SAG) Trading 2.4% Higher

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 317.40 ($4.15). 21,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 40,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £130.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

