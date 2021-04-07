Score Media and Gaming (SCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.54 million during the quarter.

The company has a market cap of C$61.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.84. Score Media and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$3.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.85.

A number of research firms have commented on SCR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Score Media and Gaming from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

