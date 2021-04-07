Scotiabank Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$37.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:CFP traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.08. 410,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canfor will post 2.3244513 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

