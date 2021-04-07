Scotiabank Boosts Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to $5.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.