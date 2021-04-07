Scotiabank Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $40.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFSPF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Interfor stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. Interfor has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

