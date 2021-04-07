ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $1,085.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021848 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,783,114 coins and its circulating supply is 34,099,503 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

