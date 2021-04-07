Scry.info Market Cap Reaches $3.92 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $129,771.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.46 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

