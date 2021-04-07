Scrypta 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,308.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Scrypta has a market cap of $429,894.79 and $1,308.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,426,292 coins and its circulating supply is 16,626,292 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

