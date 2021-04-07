Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) PT Raised to $27.00 at Roth Capital

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.