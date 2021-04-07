Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.27% of Seagate Technology worth $38,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $37,215,882.75. Insiders have sold 1,636,975 shares of company stock worth $100,101,615 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

