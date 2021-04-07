Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,851 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 4.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Seagate Technology worth $47,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. 9,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,618. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $2,387,385.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636,975 shares of company stock worth $100,101,615. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

