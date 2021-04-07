Seaport Global Securities Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26.

Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

