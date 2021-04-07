Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

