Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.96.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

