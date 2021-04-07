Secret Achieves Market Cap of $209.10 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00005294 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $209.10 million and $3.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.84 or 0.00462096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.57 or 0.04044111 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,722,440 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

